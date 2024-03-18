MSP Airport preps for spring break rush

MSP Airport is getting busier as airport leaders brace for this year’s spring break rush.

"Next week, and the following week after Easter, are probably going to be the two busiest weeks of Spring Break season… we’re working with airlines, TSA, staffing has been boosted," Metropolitan Airport Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea said. "Thursday and Friday are the biggest launch dates with over 47,000 people on each of those days expected to go through check points."

Passengers should expect the longest lines between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., or from noon to 3 p.m. If you’re flying through Terminal 2 at those times, you can reserve a spot in the security line for free through MSP Reserve.

Travelers leaving a car behind are encouraged to pre-book parking online, at a reduced rate.

Then consider giving the North Checkpoint a chance, for a shorter wait time.

"Leave plenty of time make a list, so you don’t forget anything and have fun," traveler Joni Schuessler finished.