MPS students show support for MFT teachers as strike continues

As teachers of the Minneapolis Public School (MPS) district continue their strike for smaller class sizes, additional resources and salary increases, a teacher’s strike has gone into its second week and students have begun to make their voices heard.

"It’s really important you’re able to take that opportunity to fight for what you need and what your teachers need," Zaraia Fubanmi told FOX 9.

Several dozen students marched from North High School Tuesday to show teachers they have their backs.

"The struggle is we can’t have a good education without having our teachers having livable wages, mental health support – they can’t do their job without getting backed up," said Helena Kouama.

The strike has been tough for students – particularly younger students – and their families. But they say they know a number of students and families who believe it’s worth the pain.

"I’m not concerned about senior year being pushed back or anything – I think most of the time when those things are threatened by Ed Graff it’s an attempt to get students and parents to be opposed to the teachers," said Leila Sundin.

The district has warned that the strike’s duration will now start to affect the school year, and additional days will require figuring out to make up lost days.

But the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union response says those are fear tactics, and that a return to school plan should be part of a contract settlement.

Now MPS has another strike to deal with as their 200 food service workers filed their intent to strike, which would begin March 25.

"We decided that we’re going to join you on the strike line," said Kelly Gibbons of SEIU Local 284.

But they say they will find a way to provide food to families who need it to not make the effects of the strike any worse – while adding more pressure on the district to find solutions.

"Our members have been living on poverty wages and the district crying poverty – we’re done with that," said Gibbons.