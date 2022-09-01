Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman

An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman.

Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.

According to police, on Aug. 29, 2022, at 12:10 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2445 Cole Ave. Southeast in Minneapolis on the report that someone had been shot in the stomach.

When they arrived, they found two females on the porch of the address, with a male victim lying on his back in a pool of blood. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

In a post-Miranda statement, Hawkins-Green told responding officers that she and the victim were in a two-year relationship and they got into a verbal argument when she told him to leave.

She went to her vehicle and got his sweatshirt, gun and several other items to give to him, and said she was holding the gun with the barrel facing away from herself and toward him. As she was shoving the gun and sweatshirt at him, she told him to "take his sh**" when the gun went off on accident.

When investigators spoke with her again on Sept. 1, she told them she had been holding the gun by the grip, with her finger on the trigger, and the barrel pointing toward him when she was shoving it at him.