MPS district food service workers file intent to strike, join teachers

While the Minneapolis Public Schools district continues to negotiate a new contract with the majority of its teachers through the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union, district officials will have another group sitting at the bargaining table after food servicers workers filed their own intent to strike Tuesday.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) filed their intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services, which sets off the required 10-day "cooling off" period beginning March 16.

Without a deal in place, a strike could begin Monday, March 28. Members of SEIU Local 284 authorized a strike with 98.5 percent of members voting in approval.

Both MPS and SEIU will continue to meet during this period to reach an agreement and avoid a strike.

On Tuesday, SEIU members joined MFT teachers on picket lines as a sign of solidarity.

SEIU represents a variety of staff positions in nutrition services that provide students with daily meals, snacks, and wellness programs, among other related services.