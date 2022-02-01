Mpls leaders launch #eatlocalMpls campaign to support local businesses

After announcing a mandate requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours for customers at all places where food or drink is sold or served for consumption, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several city council members are calling on residents to support local businesses.

On Jan. 13 Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced mandates for their respective cities would take effect for restaurants and bars on Jan. 19, and for large scale ticketed events on Jan. 26.

After the mandate announcement, a group of Minneapolis banded together to sue the City of Minneapolis, including Bright Red Group, LLC (owners of Smack Shack), 90’s Minneapolis, LLC (The Gay 90’s), PJ. Hafiz Club Management, Inc. (Sneaky Pete’s), Urban entertainment, LLC (Wild Greg’s Saloon), Urban Forage, LLC (Urban Forage), and MikLin Enterprises, Inc. (Jimmy John’s) and I & E Inc. (Bunkers Music Bar & Grill). In documents filed on Jan. 29, a judge denied a temporary restraining order requested by the restaurants to lift the order, stating public health concerns outweighed any damage from the mandate.

On Feb. 1 Frey, several council members and local business owners highlighted "the importance of supporting local businesses during the winter months of the pandemic."

According to an announcement, "by showing your vaccination card or COVID-19 test at your favorite local restaurants and drinking establishments, you are helping keep Minneapolis open while doing your part to limit the spread of COVID-19."

In addition to Frey, speakers included Jason Chavez (Ward 9 council member), Boludo owner Facundo DeFraia and Common Roots Cafe owner Danny Schwartzman. Other Council members in attendance included council vice president Linea Palmisano (Ward 13), Elliott Payne (Ward 1), Michael Rainville (Ward 3), Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5), Aisha Chughtai (Ward 10) and Emily Koski (Ward 11).

