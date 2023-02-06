Minneapolis Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Loring Park

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Vineland Place early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area after a crash was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. Inside one of the cars, officers located a man in his 20s who was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

In the other car were two men with no injuries.

Police say someone in the area of Hennepin and Vineland heard shots fired. Shortly after hearing those gunshots, the vehicle driven by the victim crashed into the other car that was stopped at a red light.

Authorities provided aid to the victim and called for an ambulance. Medical responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw a third car flee the area at a high rate of speed, but at this time, no suspects are in custody.