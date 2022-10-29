MPD asks for help identifying suspect vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

article

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the incident occurred at 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the intersection of 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage on the left bumper below the headlight.

The image posted by the department on Facebook shows the vehicle turning left at Broadway and Lyndale.

Authorities encourage anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where it might be to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.