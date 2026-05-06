Mound man plays taps nightly on Lake Minnetonka for veterans

The Brief Gary Marquardt plays Taps every night at sunset on Lake Minnetonka to honor veterans. The tradition began after Marquardt attended a friend’s father’s funeral and wanted to give veterans a more meaningful tribute. Marquardt now plays at up to 150 veterans’ funerals a year and plans to keep the nightly ritual going.



A retired businessman has made honoring veterans a nightly tradition on Lake Minnetonka, drawing a community together through music and remembrance.

A nightly tradition on Lake Minnetonka honors veterans

What we know:

Gary Marquardt plays Taps on his trumpet every night at sunset at Cabana Anna’s restaurant on Lake Minnetonka, a ritual that has become a cherished part of the community.

"If you are lucky enough to live on a lake, you're lucky enough. And we were lucky enough for many, many years. Very blessed," said Gary Marquardt, who plays Taps on Lake Minnetonka.



Marquardt began this tradition more than a decade ago after attending the funeral of a friend’s father, a Navy veteran. He was disappointed to see a recording of Taps played instead of a live performance.

"I thought after what they've done, this isn't much to ask. It's just not much to ask," said Marquardt.

Each evening, a short dedication is given before Marquardt plays, honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans.

"He was a navy veteran who came back and ran an amazing successful farm and family for many years," said Marquardt during one dedication. "He was a great American, and I was proud to know him," said Marquardt.

This is my service

The backstory:

Marquardt describes the nightly performance as more than just music.

"I always tell people it's a prayer," said Marquardt.

"Those 24 notes have a heartbeat behind them, and they mean something," said Marquardt. "That is the anthem of goodbye and thank you for the people who serve this country," said Marquardt.

The tradition began with Marquardt practicing on his deck, sometimes drawing playful criticism from neighbors.

"At first it was really rough, I'm telling you. Some of the neighbors would holler, why don't you play something you know?" said Marquardt.

Word soon spread, and boats began gathering for a front row seat at sunset.

"I was astonished. One time after Taps, the boats took off in every direction. It was like a fan spray going out and things happened," said Marquardt.

Marquardt continues to play every night year round, except for March when he travels to Florida. He once live streamed his performance to U.S. military members serving in Afghanistan.

Marquardt’s journey to honoring veterans through music

Why you should care:

Marquardt never served in the military himself due to an ulcer in college that made him ineligible for the Vietnam draft.

"It was kind of like I always felt like, well, there's nothing I could do. I was 4F, ineligible for military service. And I thought, you know, I wonder if I could do that," said Marquardt. Despite never picking up a horn before, he learned to play the bugle so he could perform at funerals for servicemen and women across Minnesota.

He now serves as the state director of Bugles Across America, playing at up to 150 veterans’ funerals each year.

"It's my little chip of military service. I didn't see combat, but never had to carry a rifle and never got shot at," said Marquardt.

A few years ago, Marquardt sold his lakefront house and moved to a nearby townhouse, relocating his nightly performance to the Shoreline Hotel.

"I'm 77 years old. Most of the people I know in my life who were very old at 77. I don't feel old. This keeps me young because I got something important I got to do every day," said Marquardt.

Marquardt says he plans to keep playing for as long as he can. "I feel great about it. I can't imagine not doing it," said Marquardt.