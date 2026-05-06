Fletcher Merkel honored: Richfield baseball retires jersey of Annunciation shooting victim

The Brief Richfield Baseball retired Fletcher Merkel’s number 7 jersey on Wednesday evening. Fletcher, 8, was one of two children killed in the Annunciation Church shooting last year. His family and teammates honored his memory, focusing on his kindness and love for sports.



The Richfield baseball community gathered for an emotional tribute to Fletcher Merkel, retiring his number 7 jersey in a ceremony that celebrated the 8-year-old’s life and spirit.

Remembering Fletcher Merkel’s impact on and off the field

What we know:

Fletcher’s parents, Mollie and Jesse Merkel, returned to the baseball field Wednesday evening, surrounded by teammates and friends who remembered Fletcher’s energy and love for the game.

"We wish he was out there playing," said Jesse Merkel, Fletcher’s father.

Fletcher’s teammates shared memories of his positive spirit.

"I think he, he really made everybody feel very well and like everybody feel like, everybody feel like they can do anything," said Trip Sharpe, a teammate.

Another teammate, William Creegan, added, "Yeah, he made everyone laugh, said silly jokes."

Fletcher’s parents described how much he loved sports, especially football and baseball, and how he always looked out for others.

"Fletcher was just so full of energy and joy. And he was always the kid that would go to the sidelines and find the you know, his friend that was left out, and he'd pull him into the game," said Jesse Merkel.

His mom, Mollie Merkel, reflected on his spirit and sportsmanship.

"Really good sportsmanship, definitely little boy frustrations, but mainly about his own performance. And I think it just was like, kind of the culmination of a lot of his passions. Which physical activity, community, friends, being outside," said Mollie Merkel.

After Fletcher’s jersey was presented to his family, his siblings took the field to throw out the first pitch, marking a special moment for the Merkels and the community.

The tribute was described as both an honor and a recognition of Fletcher’s memory.

"It was an honor and just significance and that he's being remembered and recognized," said Mollie Merkel.

The Merkel’s message to the community

Why you should care:

The Merkels shared that while the night was bittersweet, they want Fletcher to be remembered for who he was, not for the tragedy that ended his life.

The Richfield baseball community’s tribute focused on celebrating Fletcher’s kindness, inclusivity and passion for life.

The ceremony brought together teammates, friends and family, showing the lasting impact Fletcher had on those around him.