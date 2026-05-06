Minneapolis Mayor Frey to make announcement on Police Chief O'Hara Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he will make an announcement regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.
Minneapolis Mayor announcement on Chief Brian O'Hara
What we know:
The Minneapolis mayor's communication team shared information on the upcoming announcement on Wednesday night.
The announcement can be viewed live in the player above when it begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
What we don't know:
The details of the announcement have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis mayor's office.