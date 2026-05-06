Minneapolis Mayor Frey to make announcement on Police Chief O'Hara Thursday morning

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will make an announcement regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The announcement is set to happen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The specifics of the announcement have not been shared.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he will make an announcement regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Minneapolis Mayor announcement on Chief Brian O'Hara

What we know:

The Minneapolis mayor's communication team shared information on the upcoming announcement on Wednesday night.

The announcement can be viewed live in the player above when it begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

What we don't know:

The details of the announcement have not been shared.