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Minneapolis Mayor Frey to make announcement on Police Chief O'Hara Thursday morning

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Published  May 6, 2026 10:31pm CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will make an announcement regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.
    • The announcement is set to happen at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
    • The specifics of the announcement have not been shared.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he will make an announcement regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Minneapolis Mayor announcement on Chief Brian O'Hara

What we know:

The Minneapolis mayor's communication team shared information on the upcoming announcement on Wednesday night. 

The announcement can be viewed live in the player above when it begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

What we don't know:

The details of the announcement have not been shared.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis mayor's office. 

MinneapolisJacob Frey