Rochester day care worker pleads guilty to malicious punishment of a child

The Brief A Rochester day care employee, Alexis Kemp, 26, has pleaded guilty after she was accused of injuring a 13-month-old child during nap time. Kemp has pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child. Kemp told police she was "overwhelmed" by the child and "used too much force" when putting the child down for a nap.



A woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of injuring a 13-month-old child at a Rochester day care in June 2025.

Day care worker pleads guilty

What we know:

According to court documents, Alexis Kemp, 26, has pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child. She was initially charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child.

What's next:

Kemp is set to be sentenced on July 20.

Child injured at Rochester day care

The backstory:

On May 29, police were called to investigate a suspected child abuse incident at a northwest Rochester day care. While speaking with the parents, an officer observed bruising on the shoulder blade and spine of a 13-month-old child.

Police and a witness at the day care reviewed surveillance footage from earlier in the day. One of the staff members, 25-year-old Alexis Kemp, could reportedly be seen picking up the child and slamming "her face down into the crib followed by forceful open hand hits to [the child's] back" and then placing her hand on the back of the child's head before she pressed "it into the crib mattress for several seconds," charging documents allege.

READ MORE: Rochester day care worker accused of injuring child during nap time: Charges

When asked about the incident with the 13-month-old, Kemp allegedly said she was "overwhelmed" by the child crying during nap time and "used too much force" to try and get the child to lay down, charging documents say.