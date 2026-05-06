Rochester day care worker pleads guilty to malicious punishment of a child
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of injuring a 13-month-old child at a Rochester day care in June 2025.
Day care worker pleads guilty
What we know:
According to court documents, Alexis Kemp, 26, has pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child. She was initially charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child.
What's next:
Kemp is set to be sentenced on July 20.
Child injured at Rochester day care
The backstory:
On May 29, police were called to investigate a suspected child abuse incident at a northwest Rochester day care. While speaking with the parents, an officer observed bruising on the shoulder blade and spine of a 13-month-old child.
Police and a witness at the day care reviewed surveillance footage from earlier in the day. One of the staff members, 25-year-old Alexis Kemp, could reportedly be seen picking up the child and slamming "her face down into the crib followed by forceful open hand hits to [the child's] back" and then placing her hand on the back of the child's head before she pressed "it into the crib mattress for several seconds," charging documents allege.
READ MORE: Rochester day care worker accused of injuring child during nap time: Charges
When asked about the incident with the 13-month-old, Kemp allegedly said she was "overwhelmed" by the child crying during nap time and "used too much force" to try and get the child to lay down, charging documents say.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from court documents filed in Olmsted County and previous FOX 9 reporting.