Motorists tried to help Orono High School student killed in Minnetonka crash

Michael Benike thought the ball of light just ahead of him on the road was a firework.

But what he saw while riding home with his girlfriend Sunday night was a car engulfed in flames.

"It's just such a bizarre sight? I've never seen anything like it," said Benike.

Traffic camera video shows the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, heading east on Highway 7, narrowly missing another car before crashing into a traffic light and quickly starting on fire.

Benike says he came upon the scene moments later.

"I just ran as fast as I could up to the car and what I wanted to do was try and obviously go to the driver's side door to open it. But it was just so hot and the flames were so high. It was just impossible to get on his side," said Benike.

Benike says two other motorists also tried to break the car windows but to no avail, before all three had to move away from the flames for their own safety until first responders could put the fire out.

"Just it feels so hopeless. I felt like I was useless. Like I couldn't do anything to help," said Benike.

Orono Public Schools says 17-year-old Lucas Knudson, who was a senior at Orono High School, died in the crash.

In a letter to parents and staff, the superintendent and principal wrote Knudson was an outstanding student, a starting player on the varsity basketball team and a friend to all.

Even though he never met Knudson, Benike knows he will be missed.

"It was devastating. I lost a classmate to something like this not too long ago, and it really makes you put things into perspective," said Benike.



