Teenager killed in fiery Minnetonka crash

The Brief A teenager crashed into a light pole, which sparked a fire. The 17-year-old was killed. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 7 and County Road 101 in Minnetonka. Further details about the victim have not yet been released.



A 17-year-old boy was killed in Minnetonka after crashing an SUV into a light pole, causing the vehicle to catch on fire Sunday night.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol’s report says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

The 17-year-old boy was driving east when the SUV left the road and hit a light pole at the intersection of County Road 101. Traffic cameras captured the incident, which shows the car catching on fire as the light pole toppled over.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put out the blaze. The 17-year-old driver from Corcoran died as a result of the collision.

The damaged light pole caused some delays on Monday morning. The Minnetonka Police Department posted on X that the traffic lights are not working, and the intersection is being treated as a four-way stop. Authorities did not say when service at the intersection would be restored.

What we don’t know

The State Patrol did not share further details about the crash or the victim’s identity.