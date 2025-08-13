Watch: Motorists race to help woman in Arden Hills fatal crash

The Brief The State Patrol says a 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills on Tuesday. Traffic management cameras caught the crash live, and the aftermath of motorists running to try and help the driver. Authorities say the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman died Tuesday in a rollover crash on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills, and Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured it live.

Arden Hills fatal crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-694 at Highway 10 in Arden Hills. Authorities say a White Subaru Legacy was heading westbound on I-694 at Highway 10 when it crossed from the right lane into the left shoulder, hit the guardrail, rolled and made contact with a Honda CR-V before resting on its side.

Traffic management cameras caught the crash live, as well as the aftermath of nearby drivers getting out of their cars and running to the crash to try to provide aid.

Driver not wearing seatbelt

The backstory:

The State Patrol says the driver of the Subaru Legacy, identified as Fatuma Yussuf Sharif-Isaack, was taken to a hospital before she was pronounced dead. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The two people in the vehicle with her suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda CR-V was not injured.