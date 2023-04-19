Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after colliding with deer

River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County