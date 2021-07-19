Motorcycle driver killed in crash with semi on I-94 in Stearns County

A 54-year-old Brooklyn Park man died when his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer on Interstate 94 in Stearns County late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 9:18 p.m. near County Road 11 in Freeport. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, both vehicles were traveling east on I-92 when the motorcycle came into contact with the back of the semi, causing it to crash. The motorcycle eventually came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old Canadian man, was not injured.