Body of missing swimmer found in Mississippi River near St. Paul's Hidden Falls Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A swimmer’s body was recovered in the Mississippi River Monday, three days after law enforcement got reports of him going under and not resurfacing.
Swimmer's body found in the Mississippi River
Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a report near the 1300 block of Mississippi River Blvd. S of a man who went under while trying to swim across the river.
Law enforcement searched for the missing swimmer near Hidden Falls Regional Park, but were unable to locate him. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources joined the recovery effort on Sunday. The man’s body was located on Monday afternoon.
The Ramsey County Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the man.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.