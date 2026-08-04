Body of missing swimmer found in Mississippi River near St. Paul's Hidden Falls Regional Park

The Brief On Sunday, law enforcement responded to a man going under the water after trying to swim across the Mississippi River. Police were unable to find the swimmer near Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul. The man’s body was found Monday afternoon.



A swimmer’s body was recovered in the Mississippi River Monday, three days after law enforcement got reports of him going under and not resurfacing.

Swimmer's body found in the Mississippi River

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a report near the 1300 block of Mississippi River Blvd. S of a man who went under while trying to swim across the river.

Law enforcement searched for the missing swimmer near Hidden Falls Regional Park, but were unable to locate him. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources joined the recovery effort on Sunday. The man’s body was located on Monday afternoon.

The Ramsey County Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the man.