Morrison County man killed in grain truck accident

A man was killed Monday when he was run over by a grain truck at farm equipment supplier Sunrise Ag in the city of Buckman, according to announcement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police a 911 call was placed stating that 38-year-old Chad Pietrzak of Hillman was backing up a grain truck while 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein of Pierz, Minnesota, was near the back of the truck.

Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over by the grain truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case currently remains under investigation.

