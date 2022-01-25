Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 3:15 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

Morrison County man killed in grain truck accident

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated 4:15PM
Agriculture
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A man was killed Monday when he was run over by a grain truck at farm equipment supplier Sunrise Ag in the city of Buckman, according to announcement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police a 911 call was placed stating that 38-year-old Chad Pietrzak of Hillman was backing up a grain truck while 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein of Pierz, Minnesota, was near the back of the truck. 

Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over by the grain truck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case currently remains under investigation. 
 