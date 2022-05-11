Expand / Collapse search
More than 70k lose power during storms, Xcel still working to restore power

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated May 12, 2022 7:18AM
Xcel Energy Center
FOX 9

Multiple lightning strikes in Shakopee, Minnesota

Lightning strikes along I-169 near Canterbury Road in Shakopee, Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - Storms on Wednesday that brought strong winds and hail throughout much of Minnesota also knocked out power for many Xcel customers throughout the state.

Xcel Energy, which serves more than 3.7 million electric customers, reported more than 70,000 outages during the course of the night – primarily focused in the central Minnesota and Twin Cities region.

Twin Cities region sees intense storms

FOX 9 reporter Babs Santos was onsite in Jordan, Minnesota, Wednesday night to offer a live weather report – capturing amazing footage in the process.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday the metro had roughly 38,000 customers without power. 

In a release, Xcel officials said crews will work throughout the night to restore power.