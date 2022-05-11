More than 70k lose power during storms, Xcel still working to restore power

Storms on Wednesday that brought strong winds and hail throughout much of Minnesota also knocked out power for many Xcel customers throughout the state.

Xcel Energy, which serves more than 3.7 million electric customers, reported more than 70,000 outages during the course of the night – primarily focused in the central Minnesota and Twin Cities region.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday the metro had roughly 38,000 customers without power.

In a release, Xcel officials said crews will work throughout the night to restore power.