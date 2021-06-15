More cities implement watering bans as drought conditions worsen across Minnesota

With drought conditions expected to worsen over the next several days, more Minnesota cities are implementing watering bans.

This has been the hottest start to June on record for Minnesota and at this point, almost half of the state is classified in moderate drought conditions.

The following cities currently have a watering ban in place.

Buffalo

A ban on lawn watering is in effect for Buffalo as of Tuesday, June 15 and will remain in effect until further notice. Hand watering of vegetable gardens, flower gardens, planted containers and trees is allowed, except between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

New lawns that were that were given an exemption permit prior to June 15 will still be allowed to water until their permit expires.

Carver

The City of Carver issued an emergency outdoor watering ban on Wednesday, June 9, which remains in effect. The ban prohibits all non-essential water use in the city, including watering lawns, washing vehicles, outdoor household uses, filling pools and other recreational uses of water. However, residents are now allowed to water their vegetables and flowering plants.

Residents with properties with newly planted grass seed or sod may apply for a special watering permit from the city to continue watering under the ban.

Lake Elmo

The City of Lake Elmo implemented an emergency outdoor watering ban on Friday, June 11, which remains in effect until further notice. The ban prohibits all outdoor watering by mechanical or automatic means, irrigation, and vehicle washing.

Hand held watering of flowers, gardens and landscaping is permitted, pool filling (both wading and swimming pools) is permitted, water toys and water sprinklers for children actively playing are also permitted.

Properties that have new sod or seed must obtain a Watering Ban Waiver from the city for irrigation during the Emergency Outdoor Water Ban.

Minnetrista

The City of Minnetrista will be implementing a revised outdoor watering schedule on Wednesday, June 16 for residents on city water. The revised outdoor watering schedule replaces the emergency outdoor water ban and will remain in effect until further notice.

The schedule allows for two days of outdoor watering per week for any resident, one weekday and one weekend day. No watering is allowed on any day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule can be found here.

Sauk Centre

The City of Sauk Centre is reportedly putting a watering ban in place effective 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The watering ban restricts lawn watering to even numbered days for properties with a street address ending in an even number and odd numbered days to properties with a street address ending in an odd number.

The watering ban remains in effect until further notice.

Sauk Rapids

The City of Sauk Rapids implemented a watering ban on Wednesday, June 9, which remains in effect until further notice.

Under the ban, no irrigation is allowed on public or private properties, although properties with newly planted or seeded areas may be exempt from the ban.

The city’s splash pad and pool is also closed until further notice.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track the heat wave live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.