More documents released in call for removal of Crookston bishop

Archbishop Bernard Hebda said he has finished his investigation into the cover-up allegations against the Bishop of Crookston and has sent his findings to the Vatican. In a statement, the Diocese of Crookston says that Bishop Hoeppner has cooperated fully with the preliminary investigation. The statement says, "We await a response and remain hopeful that justice will prevail for all impacted by this action."

Meanwhile, attorney Jeff Anderson released documents and depositions from a court settlement involving Bishop Michael Hoeppner and called for his immediate removal.

For decades, Ron Vasek held back his own abuse by a family priest.

Tuesday, he stood with attorney Jeff Anderson as they revealed the documents and depositions against the Diocese of Crookston now made public by a court settlement.

“Those of you who have abused these people, shame on you,” Vasek said.

The documents show how Bishop Michael Hoeppner wrote a letter to the Archdiocese in support of retired monsignor Roger Grundhaus. He’s the very priest Vasek reported to the bishop of abusing him as a teenager.

Hoeppner’s letter says he knew nothing that would disqualify him from the ministry and that he was unaware of anything in his background that would make him unsuitable to work with children.

Anderson confronted Hoeppner about the letter in a now public deposition video.

“Wouldn’t the accusation Ron Vasek made to you, his lips to your ears that Grundhaus had abused him as a teenager, disqualify him from this ministry?” Anderson asked in the video.

“Mr. Vasek asked for complete confidentiality and did not want to bring forward an accusation, and I respected that,” Hoeppner replied.

Anderson believes he lied.

“He has continued to engage in an active pattern of concealment deceit and deception,” Anderson said.

Vasek believes it shows how the Catholic church has failed.

“Jesus ordained 12 men at the Last Supper knowing that one bishop would betray him. This is still happening,” Anderson said.

Anderson is calling for Bishop Hoeppner’s removal.

“We can’t wait for any more investigations, we can't wait for any more excuses. We just can’t wait,” he said.

The Diocese at Crookston says going forward, in a good faith effort, they have agreed to obtain a signed written statement from each and every person working in the Diocese acknowledging that they have received a copy of the Diocese of Crookston Code of Conduct.

The code ensures they understand their responsibility as a mandatory reporter and that they have never abused a minor.

"These actions are an expression of our continuing effort to the Church and world that we are committed to providing a safe environment for all," the Diocese said.

In a statement Tuesday, Archbishop Bernard Hebda said, “last week, I submitted my report regarding Bishop Hoeppner to the Congregation for Bishops in Rome for a final resolution.”

He goes on to say, “the next step in the process is for the Congregation for Bishops to determine what other actions, if any, are to reach that resolution.”