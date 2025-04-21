Moorhead girl, 14, missing; police ask for public's help

article

The Brief A 14-year-old girl left her home in Moorhead, and now police are asking for the public's help in finding her. She left either Saturday night or Sunday morning. Police say there is concern for her immediate health and safety.



A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Moorhead.

What we know:

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Arissa Mohamad, who is believed to have left her home on Sunday morning or Saturday night.

Police say there is concern for her immediate health and safety.

She is described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last believed to be wearing pajamas, white athletic shoes and had a black backpack. Her cell phone was left behind at home.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Arissa's location is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.