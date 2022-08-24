Montgomery, Minn. teen crowned 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way

A 19-year-old woman from Le Sueur County was crowned Wednesday as the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Rachel Rynda was selected during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds featuring ten candidates representing different counties. Runners-up for the crown were Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson.

Serving as a "goodwill ambassador" for Minnesota dairy farm families, Rynda will be honored with a butter sculpture of her likeness.

Rynda along with Lickfelt and Briana Maus of Freeport also won scholarships during the competition. Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality.