Montgomery, Minn. teen crowned 2022 Princess Kay of the Milky Way
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 19-year-old woman from Le Sueur County was crowned Wednesday as the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Rachel Rynda was selected during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds featuring ten candidates representing different counties. Runners-up for the crown were Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson.
Serving as a "goodwill ambassador" for Minnesota dairy farm families, Rynda will be honored with a butter sculpture of her likeness.
Rynda along with Lickfelt and Briana Maus of Freeport also won scholarships during the competition. Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality.
Rachel Rynda crowned as Princess Kay of the Milky Way. (Princess Kay of the Milky Way / Supplied)