Monkey stolen from vehicle at Maplewood grocery store

A capuchin monkey named Coco Chanel was stolen from a vehicle at Cub Foods Tuesday night, police confirmed.

The theft happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Cub Foods, 2390 White Bear Ave. N, in Maplewood. According to police, the monkey's owner had left Coco in her vehicle, and when she returned the monkey and its pink carrier were gone.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video. Meanwhile, the owners of the monkey are offering a reward, according to social media posts.

Anyone with information on Coco's whereabouts can contact Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.

