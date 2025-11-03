MNsure open enrollment starts: What you need to know

The Brief MNsure, Minnesota's online healthcare marketplace, is open for business for those seeking healthcare for 2026. MNsure is for consumers who do not already have healthcare through their employer. If you want coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026, you must sign up and choose a plan by Dec. 15.



Monday on FOX 9’s All Day, MNsure CEO Libby Caulum joined to talk about what consumers need to do to find the best coverage for them, and what changes have happened.

What is MNsure?

What we know:

MNsure is Minnesota’s official online health insurance marketplace. They service anyone who doesn’t currently get health coverage through their employer. That often includes small business owners, entrepreneurs, people with multiple jobs and farmers. Basically, anyone who doesn’t already have insurance through their employer.

What am I eligible for?

Why you should care:

Open enrollment started Nov. 1. People are encouraged to go to the MNsure site, sign up and either renew plans, or change plans. Consumers can also access federal tax credits that can help lower the cost of health insurance, if you’re eligible. MNsure officials say you can save on average about $600 per month, which is about $7,000 per year on health insurance costs.

MNsure partners with 10 licensed health and dental insurance companies. They feature about 260 medical and dental plans to choose from.

Caulum says even if federal tax credits go away due to the federal government shutdown, consumers are still eligible for other credits. You’re encouraged to talk with an expert on the MNsure hotline for that.

When should I sign up?

Timeline:

The enrollment window opened on Nov. 1. If you want health insurance coverage to start Jan. 1, 2026, you must sign up by Dec. 15. If you sign up after that date, your coverage won’t start until Feb. 1, 2026.

What if I’m between jobs or recently laid off?

Dig deeper:

MNsure has a hotline with live experts that offer free help to give you the best plan to meet your financial needs. They can answer your specific questions between income, medicinal needs and the coverage that’s right for you.