MNprov Live uses comedy to build up people with disabilities

The Brief A new professional improv troupe in the Twin Cities is one of a kind. MNprov Live is made up of 8 performers who have disabilities ranging from autism to Down Syndrome. The troupe's founder believes it is the first all neurodivergent improv troupe in the state, and possibly the country, to be paid for both rehearsals and performances.



Members of MNprov Live are using comedy to build confidence, resilience and connection.

Just for laughs

What we know:

One of the principles of improv is accepting an idea and building on it. That's exactly what the performers in MNprov Live are doing by embracing the power of play.

"I like acting because I've always been dramatic and different acting ways. So it's been a pretty good fit," said Grace Bohn.



Bohn has Down Syndrome, but now she's part of a new improv troupe that is ready to take center stage.

"I really like doing this. So it's one of my favorite hobbies that I do, and I like to have fun with lots of people," said the 21-year-old performer.

All the members of MNprov Live have disabilities, ranging from autism to ADHD, making it the first professional improv troupe of its kind in the state, and possibly the country.



"It's basically anyone who isn't neurotypical, which means that their brain works just a little differently," said Artistic Director Michel Bruckmueller.

Transforming lives through art

The backstory:

Bruckmueller is the co-founder of MNprov, which uses improvisational theater to help neurodivergent students reduce their social anxiety while learning valuable life skills like creative thinking, cultivating a positive outlook and teamwork.



But recently the non-profit received a couple of grants to create its own improv troupe, where the performers are paid for both rehearsals and performances, which Bruckmueller says is no laughing matter.



"I want them to feel pride in the work that they're doing. My work is valued. You are paying me for my work. That makes me feel better about it and it really helps build your confidence," said Bruckmueller.



MNprov Live rehearses once a week and plans to hold a couple of public shows a month, as well as private performances.



Bruckmueller hopes the troupe changes people's perceptions and proves the arts are for everyone.



"What I would hope is that the audience comes away with just a greater sense of like, oh, we are all the same. We may have differences. Our minds might work differently, but we are all creative individuals. We can all make these things and these performers are brave," said Bruckmueller.

‘I love it. I love everything about it’

What they're saying:

Matthew Machacek is on the autism spectrum and also suffers from Tourette Syndrome. He says improv has made him more communicative in social situations and now he gets paid to pursue his passion.



"It makes me think fast. It makes it so my thought process doesn't get dull. It makes it so I actually speak to people instead of not and it keeps me energized because I enjoy doing it," said Machecek.

Bohn hopes people with disabilities seeing themselves on stage will help them all have the last laugh.



"I just think it's a very powerful thing, meaning to have more inclusion for people like me. I'm the person who can show them that there's more to it and you can do what you want. You can pursue your dreams," said Bohn.