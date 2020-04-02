MnDOT unveils summer road construction projects, I-94, I-35W to see closures, delays
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road construction projects are going ahead as scheduled this summer, including resurfacing some busy interstates in and around the Twin Cities metro area.
Overall, MnDOT says it will undertake 188 road and bridge projects during construction season, some of which have already begun.
“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”
Hwy. 5 near MSP Airport
Crews have already started repairs on Hwy. 5 in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and MnDOT says they are ahead of schedule due to reduced traffic volumes because of COVID-19.
I-35 reconstruction in Minneapolis
The multi-year renovation to I-35 is also ongoing this summer as crews will close southbound I-35W to the 46th Street ramp, reduce lanes on I-35W and I-94 and perform local road work with lane reductions around the area.
I-94 between Nicollet and Hwy. 280
Crews will also work to resurface I-94 and the ramps between Nicollet Avenue and Hwy. 280 between April and October. MnDOT says occassional weekend closures should be expected in both directions on this busy stretch of interstate.
I-94 resurfacing project between Nicollet Avenue and Hwy. 280 scheduled for summer 2020. (MnDOT)
I-35 Harris/Rush City
For those traveling to Duluth and to some of Minnesota’s cabin country on I-35, they will likely see delays near Harris and Rush City as crews resurface eight miles of the highway along the Chisago and Pine County line.
Lane closures for this $27.1 million project are already underway this weekend and will continue into mid-summer. The project will also close the northbound I-35 ramps into Rush City for 2-4 weeks in early summer, MnDOT says.
I-35W MnPASS in Blaine
In the north Twin Cities metro area, crews will also be busy constructing a MnPASS Express Lane between County Road C in Roseville and Lexington Avenue in Blaine.
In addition, MnDOT says it will repave I-35W and its ramps along with repairing and replacing several bridges and noise walls.
Greater Minnesota
Here is MnDOT's list of road construction projects taking place in its seven other districts this summer.
Northeast (MnDOT District 1)
- Hwy 61 Grand Marais – Reconstruct and resurface Hwy 61 from Cutface Creek to Hwy 14 through Grand Marais, including accessibility and drainage improvements
- Hwy 61 Grand Portage – Resurface Hwy 61 from Reservation Bay Road to the Canadian border
- Hwy 53/11 International Falls – Reconstruct Hwy 53 from Crescent Drive to 4th Street and Hwy 11 from Hwy 71 to Hwy 53 in International Falls
Northwest (MnDOT District 2)
- Hwy 1 and Hwy 32 – Between MnDOT, County, City and the Watershed there are eight different projects happening in the vicinity of Thief River Falls. MnDOT has coordinated with each of the agencies in order to limit the overall impacts through staging and shared detours.
- Hwy 72 in Baudette – Replace the International Bridge; this multi-year project will see the new bridge open later this summer. The old bridge will then be demolished and removed.
- Hwy 2 – Resurface between Bena and Ball Club, and construct new multi-use trail in Bena to improve pedestrian safety
- Hwy 200 near Laporte – Reconstruct and raise grade in order to improve safety and reduce flooding impacts
Central (MnDOT District 3)
- I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater – Resurface road, replace/construct bridges, add lanes and improve access along 39 miles of I-94
- Hwy 10 Wadena – Reconstruct Hwy 10 from Birch Avenue to east of County Road 4 in the city of Wadena; includes sidewalks, accesses and utilities
- Hwy 47 Isle to Ogilvie – Reconstruct 22 miles of road surface, improve road access and update drainage between Hwy 27/47 in Isle and Hwy 23 in Ogilvie. Replace two bridges near Ann Lake
- Hwy 24 Annandale – Reconstruct from Hwy 55 to Poplar Avenue in Annandale; includes pedestrian sidewalks and city utilities
West central (MnDOT District 4)
- Hwy 210 west of Fergus Falls – Reconstruct from west of I-94 to just east of the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line; resurface with concrete, widen shoulder on west end of project, construct turn/bypass lanes, truck inspection lane and install snow fence
- Hwy 28, 29, 114 Starbuck – Complete streets reconstruction in Starbuck; resurface, replace utilities, improve pedestrian accessibility and construct multi-use trail
- Hwy 28 Chokio to Morris – Resurface approximately 13 miles from Chokio to Morris; replace culverts, install snow fence near Morris; improve pedestrian accessibility in Chokio
- Hwy 55 bridge replacement – Replace bridge over the Pomme de Terre River near Barrett
Southeast (MnDOT District 6)
- Hwy 14 – Expand Hwy 14 to four lanes between Owatonna and Dodge Center
- Hwy 61 Lake City – Reconstruct Hwy 61 through Lake City
- Hwy 63/I-90 interchange – Replace Hwy 63 bridges; build or reconstruct two I-90 off ramps south of Rochester
- I-90 Austin – Resurface eastbound I-90 with concrete from Freeborn CR 46 to Hwy 105 in Austin
South central (MnDOT District 7)
- I-90 Fairmont – Resurface 16 miles of eastbound I-90 from Hwy 15 in Fairmont to the Blue Earth River
- Hwy 22/Hwy 111 Nicollet to Gaylord – Resurface 19 miles, construct snow fence in problem area, perform utility work in Nicollet
- Hwy 71 Jackson to Windom/Windom to Hwy 30 – Resurface and replace bridge
Southwest (MnDOT District 8)
- Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls – Resurface with concrete 18 miles from Cottonwood to Granite Falls; realign Lyon CR 9 intersection in Cottonwood and construct several left-turn lanes
- Hwy 15 Hutchinson – Reconstruct downtown Main Street from 2nd Ave N to 5th Ave S; improve lighting and pedestrian accessibility; update city utilities; resurface Hwy 15 from 5th Ave S to CR 115
- Hwy 12/Hwy 40 Willmar Wye – Realign Hwy 12 and reconstruct Hwy 40 on the west side of Willmar; construct two roundabouts; construct a new rail line
- Hwy 12 Litchfield – Reconstruct Hwy 12 in downtown Litchfield; improve lighting and pedestrian accessibility; update city utilities
For a complete list of projects by highway, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Project page information includes construction schedule, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.