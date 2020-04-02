MnDOT unveils summer road construction projects, I-94, I-35W to see closures, delays

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s road construction projects are going ahead as scheduled this summer, including resurfacing some busy interstates in and around the Twin Cities metro area.

Overall, MnDOT says it will undertake 188 road and bridge projects during construction season, some of which have already begun.

“It is critical that MnDOT continue its work to maintain and improve our state’s transportation infrastructure,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “A safe, reliable and multimodal transportation system is essential to keeping our state running in times of crisis. MnDOT construction projects will continue as scheduled and within the guidance set by state and federal health officials to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We are especially grateful to our employees and partners in labor and the private sector for working together and prioritizing safety for workers on project sites.”

Hwy. 5 near MSP Airport

Crews have already started repairs on Hwy. 5 in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and MnDOT says they are ahead of schedule due to reduced traffic volumes because of COVID-19.

I-35 reconstruction in Minneapolis

The multi-year renovation to I-35 is also ongoing this summer as crews will close southbound I-35W to the 46th Street ramp, reduce lanes on I-35W and I-94 and perform local road work with lane reductions around the area.

I-94 between Nicollet and Hwy. 280

Advertisement

Crews will also work to resurface I-94 and the ramps between Nicollet Avenue and Hwy. 280 between April and October. MnDOT says occassional weekend closures should be expected in both directions on this busy stretch of interstate.

I-94 resurfacing project between Nicollet Avenue and Hwy. 280 scheduled for summer 2020. (MnDOT)

I-35 Harris/Rush City

For those traveling to Duluth and to some of Minnesota’s cabin country on I-35, they will likely see delays near Harris and Rush City as crews resurface eight miles of the highway along the Chisago and Pine County line.

Lane closures for this $27.1 million project are already underway this weekend and will continue into mid-summer. The project will also close the northbound I-35 ramps into Rush City for 2-4 weeks in early summer, MnDOT says.

I-35W MnPASS in Blaine

In the north Twin Cities metro area, crews will also be busy constructing a MnPASS Express Lane between County Road C in Roseville and Lexington Avenue in Blaine.

In addition, MnDOT says it will repave I-35W and its ramps along with repairing and replacing several bridges and noise walls.

Greater Minnesota

Here is MnDOT's list of road construction projects taking place in its seven other districts this summer.

Northeast (MnDOT District 1)

Hwy 61 Grand Marais – Reconstruct and resurface Hwy 61 from Cutface Creek to Hwy 14 through Grand Marais, including accessibility and drainage improvements

Hwy 61 Grand Portage – Resurface Hwy 61 from Reservation Bay Road to the Canadian border

Hwy 53/11 International Falls – Reconstruct Hwy 53 from Crescent Drive to 4th Street and Hwy 11 from Hwy 71 to Hwy 53 in International Falls

Northwest (MnDOT District 2)

Hwy 1 and Hwy 32 – Between MnDOT, County, City and the Watershed there are eight different projects happening in the vicinity of Thief River Falls. MnDOT has coordinated with each of the agencies in order to limit the overall impacts through staging and shared detours.

Hwy 72 in Baudette – Replace the International Bridge; this multi-year project will see the new bridge open later this summer. The old bridge will then be demolished and removed.

Hwy 2 – Resurface between Bena and Ball Club, and construct new multi-use trail in Bena to improve pedestrian safety

Hwy 200 near Laporte – Reconstruct and raise grade in order to improve safety and reduce flooding impacts

Central (MnDOT District 3)

West central (MnDOT District 4)

Southeast (MnDOT District 6)

South central (MnDOT District 7)

Southwest (MnDOT District 8)

For a complete list of projects by highway, visit mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Project page information includes construction schedule, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.