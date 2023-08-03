MnDOT installs signs for Prince memorial highway

article

Signs are now up along a stretch of Highway 5 that was renamed to honor Prince.

The first signs marking Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway were installed on Thursday morning along Highway 5 at Audubon Road, just outside Paisley Park, Prince's former home and studio turned museum.

Lawmakers approved the name change this past legislative session, to honor the lost Minneapolis Sound musician. Highway 5 running from Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie west to Paisley Park in Chanhassen was renamed in Prince's honor. The name change was signed by the governor in May but the signs commemorating the highway just went up on Thursday.

Fittingly, the signs are painted purple to honor the "Purple Rain" singer, who was well known for his affinity to the color.