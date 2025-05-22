MN wildfires: Crews make progress on Brimson Complex fire containment

The Brief Firefighters have been battling the Brimson Complex fire in northern Minnesota for more than a week. As of Thursday morning, the Camp House fire is 90% contained and the Jenkins Creek fire is 32% contained. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that all evacuations for that area were lifted on Wednesday.



Fire crews have made significant progress in containing the Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires in northern Minnesota.

Minnesota wildfires: The latest

Wildfire status:

Fire crews are continuing to battle the Camp House fire and Jenkins Creek fire – also known as the Brimson Complex fire. The fire containment continues to increase as crews battle the flames and build fire lines and prevent further spread.

In a May 22 update, the Jenkins Creek fire is now 32% contained, up from the 13% containment on Wednesday. The Camp House fire went from 73% containment to 90% containment. Fire officials said on May 19, the Munger Shaw Fire was at 95% containment.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also announced that all evacuations in that area were lifted as of Wednesday.

Camp House fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

In an update on May 22, authorities say the Camp House fire is just over 12,000 acres and is 90% contained, up from the 73% containment on Wednesday.

"Since the initial attack, a full-suppression and direct containment strategy has been utilized; and has proven very successful," said the Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT).

Officials said firefighters made "excellent progress" on the perimeter of the fire. Crews walked within the burned interior near the fire line and searched for any smoldering stumps and roots to extinguish.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT said the fire initially started on private land and moved into the Superior National Forest. While the report states the cause of the fire is still under investigation, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay previously told FOX 9 the fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He added that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 12 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

In a May 22 update, officials say the Jenkins Creek wildfire is at more than 16,700 acres and is 32% contained, up from 13% the day before.

Fire crews made substantial progress on containment during the day and into the overnight hours, with the southern edge now declared secure. Unmanned Aerial Systems continue to assist in finding any areas that need attention by firefighters. Two helicopters are also available to assist on Thursday.

What caused the fire:

EAIMT said the Jenkins Creek fire was caused by human activity, but the investigation is ongoing. The St. Louis County Sheriff previously told FOX 9 the fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

In a May 19 update, the Munger Shaw fire is around 1,200 acres and 95% containment, up from the 50% containment on Saturday. Officials say they will not provide further updates on this fire unless significant activity occurs.

All evacuation zones for the Munger Shaw fire have been lifted as of Monday night. The Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS) said around three to five people will be issued for the fire, and the Minnesota DNR will continue to monitor and patrol the region.

"While the fire is largely contained, smoldering hotspots within the fire's interior may continue to smolder and produce smoke until the fire area receives sufficient precipitation," said the MICS.