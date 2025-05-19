MN wildfires live updates: Camp House fire sees some containment, Jenkins Creek uncontained

The Brief Three large wildfires have been burning in northern Minnesota for over a week, destroying more than 150 structures and burning thousands of acres. Two of the fires, the Camp House and Munger Shaw fires, have seen some containment. The Jenkins Creek fire remained at 0% containment over the weekend. The cooler and calmer weather over the weekend helped slow the spread of the flames.



Wildfire overview

Big picture view:

The latest update from fire officials shows the Jenkins Creek fire is at more than 16,000 acres and 0% contained. The nearby Camp House fire is at 31% containment and the Munger Shaw fire is at 75% containment. Cooler and calmer weather helped slow the spread of the flames over the weekend.

Officials said these fires have destroyed more than 150 structures, including about 30 year-round homes. The Red Cross is helping fire victims by providing supplies and shelters.

Information on Lake County evacuations and road closures can be found here, while information on St. Louis County road closures and evacuations can be found here.

Camp House fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

In an update on May 18, authorities say the Camp House fire is 31% contained and the fire has not grown in the past several days.

Firefighters are still working to strengthen containment lines on the east and north sides of the fire after establishing containment lines on the south and west sides on Saturday.

Fire activity was reportedly low on Saturday because of the cool and wet weather.

Jenkins Creek fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 11 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

In a May 18 update, officials say the Jenkins Creek wildfire remains was more than 16,000 acres and is 0% uncontained. Firefighters are reportedly prioritizing the protection of the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities.

Authorities say bulldozer crews extended the containment lines along the northern edge and southern end of the fire.

Firefighters hope to prepare for potentially drier and gustier conditions later in the week.

Munger Shaw fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

In a May 18 update, officials say the Munger Shaw fire is around 1,600 acres. The fire is about 75% contained as of Sunday afternoon, up from 50% containment on Saturday.

Evacuation orders for the fire were rescinded Thursday night.

Drones have been deployed to assist firefighters. Authorities emphasized that public drone use near a wildfire is illegal, as it poses a serious risk to pilot safety.

Ways to help

What you can do:

People are encouraged to donate to the Wildland Fire Federation or the American Red Cross, the Minnesota Incident Command System said.

The St. Louis County sheriff said donations can also be made to United Way Duluth.