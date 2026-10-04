MN weather: Sunny Sunday ahead for Minnesota, with highs in the 60s

The Brief Minnesota will see plenty of sunshine Sunday, with highs reaching the 60s across most of the state. Frost advisories are posted across portions of northern Minnesota for Sunday night. Parts of southwestern Minnesota could reach 70 degrees Monday.



A bright Sunday is in store for Minnesota, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s for most of the state.

Sunday forecast

What to expect:

Sunday will be bright, with highs in the 60s for most, close to the 70s for southwestern Minnesota and in the upper 50s along the North Shore.

Overnight Sunday, winds will back off and become light and variable under clear skies. This will lead to another cold, or more seasonable, start on Monday morning.

Frost advisories north of Twin Cities

Big picture view:

Temperatures around the Twin Cities and into southern Minnesota should remain in the lower 40s overnight.

Sunday night will be crisp, with frost advisories scattered across northern Minnesota and freeze warnings in parts of north-central Minnesota.

Frost advisories extend into areas just north of the Twin Cities metro. Not everyone will see frost, but patchy frost will be possible in some low-lying areas.

Freeze warnings are in effect across portions of northern and northeastern Minnesota until 9 a.m., with colder temperatures scattered across the region.

Monday forecast

What's next:

Monday morning will be bright and mostly sunny. A few more clouds will develop during the afternoon, but it should remain fairly sunny overall.

Monday afternoon temperatures should warm back into the 60s, similar to Sunday.

A few locations in southwestern Minnesota could reach 70 on Monday. The Twin Cities should be above average but short of 70 degrees.

After that, it's shaping up to be a quiet work week, with little to no precipitation expected.