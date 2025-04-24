Timberwolves-Lakers: How to watch Game 3
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves head home to Target Center on Friday for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
How to watch
What we know:
The Timberwolves and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT, as well as the FanDuel Sports North app.
Game 4 is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.
Wolves series tied 1-1
Why you should care:
The Timberwolves had a dominating 117-95 win over the Lakers to open the series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, taking a 59-48 lead at the half and never looking back.
However, Game 2 was a different story – facing tougher defense and foul trouble, the Wolves fell to the Lakers 85-94.
The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.
Potential Game 6
Dig deeper:
If the series extends to Game 6, it will take place at Target Center on Friday, May 2.