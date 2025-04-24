Expand / Collapse search

Timberwolves-Lakers: How to watch Game 3

Published  April 24, 2025 11:25am CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Lo (Getty Images)

    • The Timberwolves return to Target Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series on Friday evening.
    • Anthony Edwards created a poster highlight during their last game on Tuesday before ultimately losing 95-84.
    • The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves head home to Target Center on Friday for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

How to watch

The Timberwolves and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT, as well as the FanDuel Sports North app.

Game 4 is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

Wolves series tied 1-1

The Timberwolves had a dominating 117-95 win over the Lakers to open the series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, taking a 59-48 lead at the half and never looking back.

However, Game 2 was a different story – facing tougher defense and foul trouble, the Wolves fell to the Lakers 85-94.

The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.

Potential Game 6

If the series extends to Game 6, it will take place at Target Center on Friday, May 2.

