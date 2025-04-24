Timberwolves-Lakers: How to watch Game 3

article

The Brief The Timberwolves return to Target Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series on Friday evening. Anthony Edwards created a poster highlight during their last game on Tuesday before ultimately losing 95-84. The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.



The Minnesota Timberwolves head home to Target Center on Friday for Game 3 of their NBA Playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

How to watch

What we know:

The Timberwolves and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m., with the game being broadcast on TNT, as well as the FanDuel Sports North app.

Game 4 is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

Wolves series tied 1-1

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves had a dominating 117-95 win over the Lakers to open the series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, taking a 59-48 lead at the half and never looking back.

However, Game 2 was a different story – facing tougher defense and foul trouble, the Wolves fell to the Lakers 85-94.

The Wolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals in their quest for their first-ever NBA championship.

Potential Game 6

Dig deeper:

If the series extends to Game 6, it will take place at Target Center on Friday, May 2.