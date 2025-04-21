Minnesota Timberwolves at L.A. Lakers: How to watch Game 2

The Brief The Timberwolves face the Lakers for Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday night. The Timberwolves have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after a 117-95 win Saturday night. Tickets for a potential Game 6 at Target Center go on sale at noon Tuesday.



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the L.A. Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs Tuesday night.

How to watch

What we know:

The Timberwolves and Lakers tip off just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Wolves lead the series 1-0

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves got a dominating 117-95 win over the Lakers to open the series Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to give the Timberwolves a 59-48 lead, and they never looked back.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 25 points and nine rebounds. Naz Reid had 23 points and five rebounds, and Anthony Edwards had 22 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

That offset a 37-point night from Luka Doncic, and 19 points from LeBron James.

The Timberwolves are trying to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals. There is still a long way to go, but Saturday night's win opened a lot of eyes.

Tickets for Game 6

Local perspective:

The Timberwolves announced tickets for a potential Game 6 at Target Center will go on sale at noon Tuesday. If a Game 6 is necessary, it would be on Friday, May 2.