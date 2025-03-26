Student radios for help as school bus driver has medical emergency

The Brief A 74-year-old school bus driver experienced a medical emergency on Tuesday afternoon. One of the students on board used the bus radio to call for help. Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital, and described his medical condition as serious.



A student in Crow Wing County, Minnesota used a radio to call for help while a school bus driver experienced a medical emergency with 30 students on board.

Student calls for help

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said some of the students noticed the driver was not taking his usual route just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The bus driver was reportedly not responding normally to the students, and some of the children observed blood coming out of his ear, according to Sgt. Brad Thesing. One of the children then jumped into action by using the bus radio to call for assistance. Other students contacted their parents, who relayed the information to law enforcement.

The driver eventually stopped near County Road 45, allowing the children to get off the bus. Law enforcement and EMS responded to the scene and transported the 74-year-old driver to the hospital.

What they're saying:

"We were very fortunate with these kids that took it upon themselves to take action," said Thesing, who later added, "Their quick thinking really helped to have a positive outcome to this."

The bus carried students from kindergarten through fourth grade. No injuries were reported. The students were either released to their parents or transported home by bus service.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not share further details about the medical emergency but described the driver's condition as serious.