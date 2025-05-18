Minnesota Senate passes stricter DWI rules for repeat offenders

Minnesota is set to put in place tougher laws targeting repeat DWI offenders following the deadly crash at the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last year.

DWI penalties pass Senate

What we know:

On Saturday, the Minnesota Senate approved a conference committee report to reform the state's DWI policies. The legislation, authored by Senator Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), aims to prevent repeat offenders from driving under the influence. This legislation comes in response to a tragic crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last September.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Steven Bailey pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in the Park Tavern crash. Authorities said Bailey tested more than four times over the limit, with a blood-alcohol level of .325, after he crashed into the tavern's patio space in September 2024.

Video showed Bailey driving his vehicle, attempting to back into a parking spot, but hitting another car. Then, as he pulled out of the spot, police say the vehicle accelerated into the patio area, where a group of Methodist Hospital workers had gathered for the night.

The crash left two people dead and a dozen others hurt.

What does the legislation change?

Dig deeper:

The new bill changes the following:

It extends the "lookback" period for prior offenses from ten to 20 years.

The legislation modifies requirements for participation in the ignition interlock program, aiming to make it easier for individuals to enroll.

It also lengthens the license revocation period for individuals who commit criminal vehicular homicide or criminal vehicular operation, particularly when the person has a prior DWI-related incident.

What's next:

The bill now heads to Gov. Walz's desk for approval.