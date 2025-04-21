Minnesota officials urge parents to vaccinate children amid falling immunization rates

The Brief This week marks National Infant Immunization Week in Minnesota. Recent data shows vaccination rates across the country and in Minnesota have fallen in recent years. Health officials say fewer children being vaccinated are contributing to outbreaks of diseases like measles.



Minnesota’s health officials are offering an important reminder on why it is important to make sure your child's vaccinations are up-to-date.

Growing problem

What we know:

At the turn of the century, measles had been eradicated in the U.S.

But a decline in vaccination rates among kindergartners has contributed to several measles outbreaks.

More than 700 confirmed cases have been reported in at least 25 states so far this year.

Most are among children who are unvaccinated and, in two cases, the disease has been deadly.

By the numbers:

According to the CDC, measles vaccination coverage among kindergartners in the U.S. has fallen from just over 95%, which is the level needed for herd immunity, during the 2019-2020 school year, to 92.7% in the 2023-24 school year – leaving 280,000 kindergartners at risk.

Measles in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Here in Minnesota, Measles vaccine coverage among kindergartners fell from 95.7% in the 2011-12 school year, to 87% in 2023-24.

So far this year, there have been two measles cases in Minnesota.

Dig deeper:

The CDC recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The first at 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

But in some cases, the second dose can be given early, if approved by your child's primary physician.

Health officials say full vaccination with two doses is 97% effective in preventing measles illnesses.

They suggest checking your child's immunization record to see what vaccines your child has received and what vaccines they may need.