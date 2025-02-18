Minnesota could become 2nd state to ban nitrous oxide canister sales

The Brief Prompted by a social media trend, Minnesota legislators are moving to make the state the second to ban nitrous oxide sales. Car repair shops, restaurants, and dentists use nitrous oxide legitimately, but the gas has attracted recreational use as well. Doctors say there's a false perception that the laughing gas provides a "safe high," but prolonged use can cause Vitamin B12 deficiencies and have serious consequences on your nervous system, even potentially causing paralysis.



A potentially harmful social media trend could get whipped right out of existence in Minnesota.

Whipping ‘whippets’

State ban:

FOX 9 first reported in October that legislators might go after nitrous oxide canisters this year.

Now, they are.

The nitrous canisters are also called "whippets."

They have some legitimate uses, but people have used them for a quick high for decades and they’re still unregulated. At least for now.

A burst of air, a few giggles, and a fall to the ground are the telltale signs of a whippet in effect.

Videos spread across the globe on TikTok and other social media last summer showing their usage.

"The fact that it's being advertised that way into a specific crowd, namely kids who on social media see the stuff being used in that way is what has inspired us to kind of crack down," said Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville).

Legitimate vs. recreational

Bad flavor:

Car repair shops, restaurants and dentists use nitrous oxide legitimately, but the gas has attracted recreational use as well.

Some producers have added flavors, and we found those prominently displayed at some shops in Minnesota.

Louisiana recently banned nitrous oxide and a doctor who pushed for the prohibition told me the laughing gas is no joke.

Why ban it?

Health harms:

Extended use can cause Vitamin B12 deficiencies and have serious consequences on your nervous system, even potentially causing paralysis, health officials say.

"The stigma that really needs to be removed is from the perception that this is a safe high," said Dr. Eric Griggs. "It's not a safe high."

Moving target

Shaping the ban:

Minnesota legislators started with a ban on flavored canisters, but the bill is a work in progress – changing to ban all nitrous oxide canister sales.

"Whether it's flavored or not, maybe we should make it difficult for folks to purchase if they're going to use it to harm themselves," Sen. Duckworth said.

The change also reflected those legitimate uses, so people in certain industries would still be able to buy them, although they’re still working on a mechanism to allow that by also allowing abuse.

