MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter ‘looking forward to truth of June 14’ events

The Brief The man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month made his third appearance in St. Paul federal court on Thursday. Boelter told the judge he's "looking forward" to court, and for the truth and facts of June 14 to come out. Boelter will remain in federal custody. His next court date has not yet been set.



Lawmaker shootings

What we know:

Vance Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their dog Gilbert at their Brooklyn Park home on the morning of June 14. He’s also accused of shooting lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their Champlin home. They are still recovering from the incident.

Boelter's 3rd court appearance

Why you should care:

Boelter was wearing a standard yellow jail outfit on Thursday. Last week, he was wearing a green vest known for suicide prevention.

Boelter waived a probable cause hearing and is not challenging the charges against him, because he said he wants to keep moving towards a trial.

"Your honor, I’m looking forward to court, and I’m looking forward to the truth and facts of the 14th to come to the public and before you," Boelter told the judge. "Especially what happened before the 14th."

The judge replied that he only wanted to be clear that Boelter was waiving the evidentiary hearing. Boelter confirmed he was.

Boelter's charges

Dig deeper:

He’s facing six federal counts, including murder, which could lead to the death penalty if sought by prosecutors. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said it’s too early in the process to determine that.

"The death penalty decision will be made later, ultimately by the Attorney General Pam Bondi, but in consultation with our office and there’s a whole series of factors that go into that," Thompson explained to Fox 9.

Boelter’s also facing four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges, but must be indicted by a grand jury under state law.

Boelter has elected to stay in federal custody at the Sherburne County Jail, but again complained about the conditions of his confinement.

"The only request I have is I’m still being held in a cell where the lights are never off and I don’t know if it’s day or night," Boelter said.

He also said he’d like access to a pencil.

The judge explained that was not up to him, but rather the U.S. Marshals and the Sherburne County Jail.

A federal grand jury has a mid-July deadline to deliver their indictment, which is likely to include additional charges to the six in the original criminal complaint.

Once the indictment comes out, then an arraignment hearing would be scheduled within a few day, which is why Boelter’s next court date is yet to be determined.

‘He’s not in a hotel, he’s in jail’

What they're saying:

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott had plenty to say about Boelter’s comments in the hours after his court hearing last week.

"On a day when hundreds of grieving Minnesotans waited in long lines to pay their respects to Melissa and Mark Hortman, it’s offensive and disgusting that the man accused of assassinating them stood before a federal judge and painted himself the victim.

"Claims made in court that deplorable jail conditions have prevented the alleged assassin from getting any sleep, and therefore require a continuance in the criminal case against him, are absurd… He’s not in a hotel, he’s in jail."

