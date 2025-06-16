Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Read the full list of charges against Vance Boelter

The Brief Vance Boelter is in federal custody. He appeared in federal court in St. Paul Monday afternoon when he was charged with six counts, including murder, which could lead to a death penalty if sought by prosecutors. Boelter is also charged with four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges but must be indicted by a grand jury, under state law. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota outlined the charges during separate press conferences Monday.



Vance Boelter charges

Timeline:

Boelter was taken into custody Sunday night after a massive, two-day manhunt following the murders of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their Brooklyn Park home. Boelter was booked into the Hennepin County jail Monday morning on four state charges related to the Hortman murders as well as the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin.

Here is a breakdown of the state and federal charges as well as details of the criminal complaints:

Federal Count 1: Stalking of Melissa Hortman

What they're saying:

"Boelter used a GPS navigation system, interstate wires, and the Internet to plan and carry out the stalking, shooting and killing of Melissa and Mark Hortman" in Brooklyn Park on June 14, 2025.

Federal Count 2: Stalking of John Hoffman

What they're saying:

"Boelter extensively planned his stalking, murders and attempted murders…Boelter’s preparation efforts included identifying several websites that allow users to search for the personal information of others, like home addresses and family members' names."

Federal Count 3: Murder of Melissa Hortman Through Use of a Firearm

What they're saying:

"Disguised as a police officer, and heavily armed with firearms and body armor, Boelter approached those officials’ homes under the guise of lawful authority."

What we don't know:

Whether prosecutors will pursue the death penalty on the federal murder charge. Joseph Thompson, Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, said it is an option, but it is still too early in the investigation to determine whether that will be pursued.

Federal Count 4: Murder of Mark Hortman Through Use of a Firearm

What they're saying:

When police arrived at Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park, they saw Boelter dressed in dark colors and standing near the front door, facing the house. "Moments after their arrival on scene, Boelter fired several gunshots into the house as he moved forward, entering Hortman’s home."

Federal Count 5: Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman-Firearms Offense

What they're saying:

Melissa and Mark Hortman died from their gunshot wounds. After finding both on the ground in the front of their house, Boelter fled from the house. Police then obtained a warrant and searched Boelter’s SUV. "Officers also found approximately five firearms in the SUV, including semi-automatic, assault-style rifles, as well as a large quantity of ammunition organized into loaded magazines."

Federal Count 6: Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman - Firearms Offense

What they're saying:

As described later by multiple members of the Hoffman family, Boelter knocked on the door. He shouted repeatedly, ‘ This is the police. Open the door.."

"In response to Boelter’s shouting, one or both of Senator and Mrs. Hoffman answered the door. Boelter said there had been a shooting reported inside the house and asked whether the Hoffmans had any guns. Senator Hoffman responded that there were, but that all firearms were locked away."

Yvette Hoffman later told police that at some point in the exchange, she realized Boelter was wearing a flesh-colored mask.

"Mrs. Hoffman reported that Senator Hoffman tried to push Boelter back through the front door, at which point Boelter shot Senator Hoffman repeatedly. Mrs. Hoffman attempted to shut Boelter outside the home by shutting the door on him, but Boelter then shot Mrs. Hoffman repeatedly."

What we don't know:

Whether prosecutors will pursue federal terrorism charges against Boelter. Asked about that possibility on Monday, Thompson said have used what they believe are the appropriate charges at this time, but added that they are still early in the investigation and those charges could be amended. Thompson called the violent attacks "political assassinations."

State Count 1: Murder-2nd Degree-Victim 1-Melissa Hortman

What they're saying:

"Police exchanged gunfire with Defendant, who fled inside the residence before escaping the area."

What's next:

Boelter will likely face first-degree murder charges but must first be indicted by a grand jury, as required by Minnesota law.

State Count 2: Murder-2nd Degree-Victim 1-Mark Hortman

What they're saying:

"Officers searched Defendant’s vehicle (registered to him) and located at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a

9mm handgun, as well as a list of names and addresses of other public officials. Officers canvassed the surrounding area and located a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask, and a gold police-style badge."

State Count 3: Murder second-degree - Victim 3-John Hoffman

What we know:

John Hoffman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized. This charge will be amended to "attempted murder" based on the status of his continued recovery.

State Count 4: Murder-2nd Degree-Victim 4-Yvette Hoffman

This charge will also likely be amended as Yvette Hoffman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized. She issued several statements on Sunday about the shooting and Boelter's arrest.

