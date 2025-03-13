MN law enforcement ICE cooperation would be required under new bill

The Brief President Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration – both current and those already in the U.S. – as part of a campaign pledge. Previously, Minnesota politicians and law enforcement agencies had vowed to remain a "sanctuary state," and not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts. However, a new bill being considered by Minnesota lawmakers would prevent state and local government departments from prohibiting their employees from sharing immigration data requests, and require county attorneys to report undocumented persons who are arrested for a crime of violence, regardless of whether the person is ultimately charged.



A new proposal among Minnesota’s lawmakers would prevent state and local government agencies from prohibiting their employees from sharing immigration data requested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and direct county attorneys to report undocumented people who are arrested for a violent crime – regardless of if they are charged.

Minnesota’s ICE cooperation

What we know:

Since making it a campaign promise for his candidacy, President Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration – both people actively coming across the border, and those already in the U.S.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced four days after his inauguration that "deportation flights have begun."

Since then, several businesses across Minnesota – from Rochester to St. Louis Park to Duluth – have reported employees being detained by ICE in recent months.

The results of such raids have brought concern and anxiety among undocumented immigrant communities, with some businesses saying profits have been down as a result.

New bill requires ICE reporting, information sharing

Dig deeper:

Previously, Minnesota's politicians and law enforcement agencies have vowed to remain a "sanctuary state," and not cooperate with federal ICE efforts.

But under H.F. 16, sponsored by Rep. Max Rymer (R- North Branch), law enforcement and government agencies in Minnesota would be restricted from "creating ordinances, regulations and policies that limit or prohibit government employees from communicating with federal officials about the immigration status of individuals."

It would also direct them to cooperate with federal officials regarding immigration enforcement, and Attorney General Keith Ellison – a critic of such policies to date – as well as county attorneys to investigate any violations.

"The motive for this bill is to open up a line of communication between local authorities and deal with dangerous criminals who should not be in our community," said Rep. Rymer on Wednesday. "Right now we find ourselves in a moment where you have local officials who are openly defying immigration enforcement - from the Minneapolis mayor, to the Hennpin County prosecutor."

In addition to barring Minnesota’s agencies from not cooperating with ICE, it would also require county attorneys to report undocumented persons who are arrested for a violent crime, regardless if the person is charged.

"This bill is narrow in focus, we're talking about murder, assault, crimes committed for a gang, robbery, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct," Rep. Rymer said.

Several testifiers spoke in support of the bill, citing the need to conform with federal standards regarding immigration reform.

However, opponents contested the wide-range of scope that could be used to otherwise target minority communities.

"This bill will make all people residing in Minnesota less safe. Non-citizens and citizen victims of domestic violence and trafficking will suffer the most. They will not risk calling local law enforcement to report a crime, if they know that it means their families will be separated or that they themselves might be apprehended," said Ben Gleekel with the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. "Prohibiting entities that know their communities best from maintaining clear boundaries between state and federal government will erode the important trust that exists between our immigrant communities and local law enforcement. We will all be less safe as a result."

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette also testified, saying the legislation would have a "profound negative impact on community safety operations" in Minneapolis.

"When communities trust local government, especially local law enforcement, residents are more likely to report crimes, cooperate with investigations and engage with police," Barnette said before the committee. "If they fear that interaction with law enforcement could lead to immigration enforcement, they may avoid reporting crimes, which can undermine our public safety efforts."

What's next:

After being introduced on Feb. 6, the bill was debated among Minnesota House Representatives in the Public Safety Finance and Policy on March 12, before being sent to the House Elections Finance and Government Operations Committee for further discussion following a roll-call vote.

However, it will face an uphill battle to gain approval from the DFL-led Minnesota Senate and Governor Tim Walz to be signed into law.