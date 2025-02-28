Anxiety among undocumented immigrants continues as ICE raids resume

The Brief Seven people were detained after ICE raid in St. Louis Park. This follows raids reported in Duluth, Rochester and Mankato. Raids target violent criminals but others without documentation get swept up along with them.



Businesses in the Twin Cities have noticed the sharp impact of immigrant anxiety on their bottom line in 2025.

Undocumented immigrants’ business impact

What we know:

The revenue at Colonial Market, a grocery store in Minneapolis, took a big hit in January, around the time of President Trump’s inauguration.

"We saw a huge drop of revenue. Let’s say we used to sell 100%, now we sell only 30%, 35%, 40%," Daniel Hernandez told FOX 9. "It’s gettin a little bit better but it’s not the improvement that we wish."

He’s been trying to help undocumented immigrants in his community, who may be afraid to even go shopping for fear of being swept up, and he says it’s helped a little.

According to the Immigrant Defense Network, which monitors reports of raids in communities, seven people were detained on Wednesday during an ICE raid at a manufacturing site in St. Louis Park.

ICE is unable to confirm the details in a statement to FOX 9 that reads in part: "Due to our operational tempo and the increased interest in our agency, we are not able to research and respond to specifics of routine daily operations for ICE."

Local perspective:

Hernandez says he has seen a clear difference in ICE raids under the Trump administration, but tells those in the community it does not mean they will be deported.

ICE has always targeted violent criminals who are in the U.S. illegally, and that remains the case.

Before, he says, it was only the target of the raid that would be detained and likely deported, while others were left alone. But now, they’ll sweep up others they come across as well, according to Hernandez.

"Under President Trump, they come to get that person and then if there are five more people in the house, they ask what is the legal status of them," Hernandez says. "And if they’re not legal in the country, they usually keep them. And then they check who has felonies and things like that."

He says from what he’s seen so far, those without any other criminal issues are typically released, pending further immigration court proceedings.

What's next:

Hernandez says he’s continuing to work with undocumented immigrants, preparing them in case they also get caught up in raids.

His hope is to help ease their anxiety by being prepared – helping parents fill out Delegation of Parental Authority forms, so there’s a plan for their children if parents are being held.

And he’s encouraging people to have an immigration lawyer lined up so they have someone to call right away, along with cash on hand to pay them.

"So that’s what I usually tell people: get ready, save money," Hernandez says. "Just be ready, be informed."

He says there are a lot of undocumented immigrants who’ve been here for years, paying taxes and not breaking the law.

He tells them they might get swept up, but they’re usually not who ICE is concerned about.