MN funeral for slain Border Patrol Agent David Maland held at Fort Snelling
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The service for slain Border Patrol Agent David Maland is happening today.
Freinds and family held a service in Richfield before a funeral procession carried the remains to Fort Snelling National Cemetary. Raw footage of that procession can be viewed above.
Honoring Agent Maland
Big picture view:
Border Patrol Agent David Maland will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.
A service for Maland was held on Saturday morning in Richfield.
