MN funeral for slain Border Patrol Agent David Maland held at Fort Snelling

Published  February 22, 2025 12:21pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
MN procession for slain Border Patrol agent [RAW]

The Brief

    • The funeral for Border Patrol Agent David Maland is happening today.
    • Maland, a Minnesota native, was killed during a shootout in Vermont last month.
    • He is being buried at Fort Snelling with full military honors.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The service for slain Border Patrol Agent David Maland is happening today.

Freinds and family held a service in Richfield before a funeral procession carried the remains to Fort Snelling National Cemetary. Raw footage of that procession can be viewed above. 

Honoring Agent Maland 

Big picture view:

FOX 9 will have more on this story later in the day.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolisRichfield