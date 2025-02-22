MN funeral for slain Border Patrol Agent David Maland held at Fort Snelling

The Brief The funeral for Border Patrol Agent David Maland is happening today. Maland, a Minnesota native, was killed during a shootout in Vermont last month. He is being buried at Fort Snelling with full military honors.



Freinds and family held a service in Richfield before a funeral procession carried the remains to Fort Snelling National Cemetary. Raw footage of that procession can be viewed above.

Honoring Agent Maland

Big picture view:

Border Patrol Agent David Maland will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors.

