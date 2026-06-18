Minnesota fraud charges: Blaine man submitted false claims for dead patient

The Brief A Blaine, Minnesota man has been charged with Medicaid fraud after allegedly submitting thousands of dollars in false claims, including billing for care provided to a deceased patient. Ahmed Mohammed Alsaid Agwa faces four counts of theft by false representation and two counts of aiding and abetting theft by false representation for alleged crimes occurring between 2020 and 2024. In one case, Alsaid Agwa allegedly billed Medicaid for hours worked on January 28, 2024, ten days after a patient had died.



A Blaine, Minnesota man is facing charges after an investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit is accused of submitting false claims, including claims for care provided to a dead patient.

Fraud charges filed

The backstory:

Ahmed Mohammed Alsaid Agwa is facing four counts of theft by false representation and two counts of aiding and abetting theft by false representation.

According to the charges, the alleged crimes occurred between 2020 and 2024. Alsaid Agwa was a worker for Pride ‘N’ Living Home Care.

The investigation into him followed an initial investigation into another defendant, Shawki Mohamed Hamed Elsaid, Alsaid Agwa's brother, the charges state.

Medicaid billed for care provided to dead patient

What we know:

The complaint alleges that investigators determined Alsaid Agwa submitted thousands of dollars in false claims when he could not have performed the services he claimed to have provided.

In most of the instances, either Alsaid Agwa or his patient were traveling out of the country when he claimed to be providing care to the patient in Minnesota.

However, in one instance, investigators say Alsaid Agwa claimed to continue to provide care for one patient after their death in January 2024. One example included in the complaint was that Alsaid Agwa allegedly billed Medicaid for hours worked on January 28, ten days after the patient died.

By the numbers:

In total, investigators say Alsaid Agwa received nearly $60,000 in overbills and Pride ‘N’ Living received nearly $95,000.

What's next:

Alsaid Agwa was charged this week via summons and is due to appear in court in August.