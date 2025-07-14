Fatal Amish buggy crash: Woman admits to driving while high on meth

The Brief Samantha Petersen entered a guilty plea for her role in a fatal crash that killed two children and injured two others. Petersen admitted in the plea documents that she was driving under the influence of meth when she crashed into an Amish buggy in September 2023. Samantha's twin sister, Sarah, tried to take the blame, saying she was the one behind the vehicle. Sarah Petersen was sentenced in March for her role in the crime.



A woman entered a guilty plea on Friday acknowledging that she was the driver – and not her twin sister - who crashed into an Amish buggy, killing two children and injuring two more in southern Minnesota nearly two years ago.

Guilty plea in fatal crash

What we know:

Samantha Petersen, 37, filed a petition to enter a guilty plea on one count each of criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence and criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Petersen was facing 21 criminal charges in connection with the Sept. 25, 2023, crash in Fillmore County. Two children, ages 11 and 7, died as a result of the crash. Two other children were also injured. Her trial was scheduled to begin on July 14.

In her plea, Petersen said, "I admit that I was under the influence of methamphetamine while driving… as a result, I crashed my vehicle into the back of an Amish buggy," the court document read. "By driving under the influence and not paying attention to the road or other traffic, I caused an accident that directly resulted in the death and injury to others."

Petersen’s lawyers are asking for one year in jail followed by five-and-a-half years of probation. Prosecutors are asking for a four-year prison sentence.

Dig deeper:

Petersen’s twin sister, Sarah Petersen, was also charged in connection with the crash after attempting to take blame while her sister left the scene. Police discovered the cover-up thanks to a recorded conversation between the sisters.

Sarah Petersen entered a guilty plea earlier this year to two counts of aiding and abetting criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, followed by 120 days of home monitoring and four years of probation.

What's next:

Samantha Petersen’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2025.