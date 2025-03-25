Minnesota DNR warns dry winter creating increased spring wildfire danger

The Brief Minnesota DNR officials are on high alert with a lot of dry vegetation increasing wildfire potential. The DNR said most wildfires are caused by people and are preventable.



As Minnesotans start enjoying the warm-up of rising temperatures, experts are warning this season also comes with increased wildfire danger.

Fuel to burn before plants green up

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said although it is hard to predict fire behavior until it happens, they are on high alert coming off a drier than average winter that means there is more dry vegetation as potential fuel to burn.

What we know:

Minnesota’s wildfire season is right around the corner - roughly 75% of wildfires in the state burn in April and May.

On average, the state sees over 1,500 wildfires each year.

What you can do:

The DNR said around 90% of the wildfires are caused by people.

The agency is sharing some important reminders for everyone to keep in mind.

"We can do a lot as a community to help reduce the chances of wildfires occurring. Things like making sure you always attend your campfire and putting it out cold. Those are two just really important tips. You want to feel for any lingering heat, drown it with water, stir it up, feel again. Make sure the embers are completely out cold before you leave," said Karen Harrison, Minnesota DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist.

Restrictions in place:

Spring burning restrictions are in place now in 15 counties.

The DNR said it is not a "burn ban," so people can still have backyard campfires. However, any fire larger than three feet by three feet is not allowed in those counties at this time.

The DNR said these restrictions have helped reduce wildfires by about 30% over the last decade.

Many wildland firefighters across the state are going through their annual training this week and next week as well.

Learn more about the latest restrictions and fire danger here.