MN deputy recognized for helping trooper under fire during Sturgis shooting

An Anoka County Sheriff's deputy has been recognized as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association's 2024 Officer of the Year.

Tanner Shipman earned this title while off-duty at last year's Sturgis Rally, where he ran to help a South Dakota State Trooper who was being shot at by 28-year-old Wyatt Fluty.

Shipman, along with family and friends, were at a gas station at I-90 and Junction Avenue when he spotted the trooper lying in the road under attack. Initially thinking the trooper was injured, he quickly realized the trooper was lying flat because he had nowhere else to hide from gunfire.

Shipman immediately ran to help, though he didn't bring his gun. At the last second, a family member handed him her weapon. Shipman identified himself to the trooper, and together they started firing at the suspect, who was getting into the trooper’s vehicle that contained long guns.

Shipman's wife watched from across the street. "I was pretty certain he was going to take off in that car, and we were all going to be targets at some point," Kendra Shipman said. "So I was trying to get people just behind things and aware that that could be happening."

In all, 42 rounds were fired, but only the suspect was injured. He survived and pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and being a felon with a firearm. Wyatt Fluty is due to be sentenced on July 17.

Shipman received the Minnesota Police Association’s Officer of the Year Award earlier this month. "I'm just grateful. I'm humbled. I'm honored to get it," Shipman said. "And I just hope, you know, I'm a good representation for other officers out there. The inspiration to do things, whether on duty or off duty. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat."

Shipman and his wife plan to attend the sentencing, saying they need to see the situation through to the end as it has had a traumatic impact on both of them.