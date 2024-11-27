MN city makes list of top cities to visit for Thanksgiving: survey
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota city is ranked among the top cities to visit for Thanksgiving.
What to know?
St. Paul, Minn. ranked 12th in WalletHub’s annual "Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving" survey. The report, which considered the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 18 metrics, placed St. Paul as second in the "Giving Thanks" category. The metrics for that category include: volunteer opportunities, volunteer hours, charity organizations, and share of income donated to charity.
The city fared above average (20th and 29th) in the safety and affordability ranks. It performed worst in the weather (71st) and the "Celebrations and Traditions" rank, in which it finished 81st. That category is "pumpkin patches per capita", Google search interest for Thanksgiving celebrations, and holiday decoration shops per capita.
Context
As always, it's best to take surveys like this with a grain of salt. Many rely on bad data or flawed methodology with little scientific rigor.
Many companies use these surveys as a form of marketing known as "thought leadership" – a tactic where they attempt to position their company as trustworthy or an expert in a field by releasing studies and surveys.