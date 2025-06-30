Minnesota has seen 48 tornadoes so far this year, topping annual average: Data

The Brief Minnesota has seen 48 preliminary tornadoes so far this year, topping its average of 46 annually between 1991 and 2010. Tornadoes generally occur from May through September, and from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The earliest ever recorded in Minnesota touched down on March 6, 2017, and the latest occurred on Dec. 15, 2021.



If it seems like you’re seeing more tornadoes than usual so far this year, it’s because you are – according to data through the end of June gathered by the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Minnesota tornadoes

What we know:

The data, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says Minnesota has seen 48 preliminary tornadoes so far in 2025.

Minnesota averaged 46 tornadoes per year from 1991 to 2020, with 2010 seeing a high mark of 113 seen.

In the last seven decades, there have been no years Minnesota has not seen at least one, according to the data.

Tornadoes in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), tornadoes generally occur from May through September – with the earliest ever recorded on March 6, 2017, and the latest occurring on Dec. 15, 2021.

More than 85% of all tornadoes in Minnesota occur between May and August, and they are most common between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., though they can happen any time of day or night.

On June 17, 2010, one of the worst tornado outbreaks in Minnesota happened when 48 touched down across 22 counties over a period of six hours – the most to ever occur in one day, according to DNR data.

More statewide historical data can be found here.