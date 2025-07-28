Expand / Collapse search

Prescott boat explosion: Authorities reveal more details about incident

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 28, 2025 8:30am CDT
Wisconsin
FOX 9
WATCH: Boat explodes in Prescott, Wisconsin

WATCH: Boat explodes in Prescott, Wisconsin

Video shows a boat on fire in Prescott, Wisconsin near the Miss-Croix Yacht Harbor. Authorities say there are burn injuries from the explosion, but it is not known how many people were injured.

The Brief

    • Eleven passengers were ejected into the Mississippi River on Saturday when a boat's engine exploded.
    • The Wisconsin DNR says the boat's operator attempted to start the engine a couple of times, and on the third time the engine exploded.
    • Several passengers were injured and treated at a hospital. 

PRESCOTT, Wis. (FOX 9) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released additional details about a boat explosion on the Mississippi River near Prescott, Wisconsin, on Saturday. 

Mississippi River boat explosion 

Local perspective:

The Wisconsin DNR on Monday said it is investigating the cause of the explosion of a boat's engine, which ejected all 11 passengers on board into the Mississippi River on Saturday. 

All the passengers survived, with eight of them receiving medical treatment at a hospital. 

The DNR has confirmed the operator of the boat attempted to start the boat's engine twice, and on the third attempt the engine exploded. 

"While attempts to extinguish the fire were underway, the vessel drifted into a second boat and caused fire damage. All fires were extinguished," the DNR said. 

Good Samaritan helps keep flames under control

Several injured in boat explosion in Prescott WI

Several injured in boat explosion in Prescott WI

Multiple people were injured after a boat exploded in Prescott, Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has more.

What they're saying:

Those who saw the boat explosion say there was a good Samaritan who helped keep the fire from spreading to other docks and other boats. Colton Anderson saw the boat burning and jumped on his boat to spring into action. Eyewitnesses and Anderson say he got there before first responders.

"Tied the boat up, trimmed her up, sprayed the boat, the burning boat, down with water, with the prop good rooster tail, diminished the flames enough, put the flames out on the dock. Was able to push the boat out from the dock, and the other boat that was getting ready to light on fire," said Anderson.

Anderson tells FOX 9 that he kept the fire under control until first responders put it out. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided via a press release by the Wisconsin DNR. FOX 9 also interviewed eyewitnesses and a good Samaritan. 

Wisconsin