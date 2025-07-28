Prescott boat explosion: Authorities reveal more details about incident

The Brief Eleven passengers were ejected into the Mississippi River on Saturday when a boat's engine exploded. The Wisconsin DNR says the boat's operator attempted to start the engine a couple of times, and on the third time the engine exploded. Several passengers were injured and treated at a hospital.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released additional details about a boat explosion on the Mississippi River near Prescott, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

The Wisconsin DNR on Monday said it is investigating the cause of the explosion of a boat's engine, which ejected all 11 passengers on board into the Mississippi River on Saturday.

All the passengers survived, with eight of them receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The DNR has confirmed the operator of the boat attempted to start the boat's engine twice, and on the third attempt the engine exploded.

"While attempts to extinguish the fire were underway, the vessel drifted into a second boat and caused fire damage. All fires were extinguished," the DNR said.

Good Samaritan helps keep flames under control

Those who saw the boat explosion say there was a good Samaritan who helped keep the fire from spreading to other docks and other boats. Colton Anderson saw the boat burning and jumped on his boat to spring into action. Eyewitnesses and Anderson say he got there before first responders.

"Tied the boat up, trimmed her up, sprayed the boat, the burning boat, down with water, with the prop good rooster tail, diminished the flames enough, put the flames out on the dock. Was able to push the boat out from the dock, and the other boat that was getting ready to light on fire," said Anderson.

Anderson tells FOX 9 that he kept the fire under control until first responders put it out.