Boat explodes in Prescott, WI, ejecting some passengers into river

Published  July 26, 2025 6:04pm CDT
Wisconsin
WATCH: Boat explodes in Prescott, Wisconsin

Video shows a boat on fire in Prescott, Wisconsin near the Miss-Croix Yacht Harbor. Authorities say there are burn injuries from the explosion, but it is not known how many people were injured.

The Brief

    • A boat exploded in Prescott, Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
    • Police say that some people suffered burn injuries, but no fatalities were reported.
    • Authorities have not said how many people were injured in the explosion.

PRESCOTT, Wis. (FOX 9) - A boat explosion in Prescott, Wisconsin left some people with burn injuries Saturday afternoon. 

Prescott boat explosion 

What we know:

According to Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels, a boat was at a fuel dock at the Miss-Croix Yacht Harbor in Prescott when it exploded. 

Michaels says that some people were ejected into the river, while others were able to make it off the boat. 

Those who were injured suffered burns, but police did not say to what degree. Some of those who were injured were taken to the hospital. 

There were no deaths reported in the explosion, everyone was accounted for, Michaels told FOX 9. 

The boat on fire after it exploded in Prescott, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Kaily Burns) 

What we don't know:

It is not clear how the boat exploded, or how many people were on board at the time of the explosion. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: FOX 9 spoke with Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels to gather the information in this article. 

