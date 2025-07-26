Boat explodes in Prescott, WI, ejecting some passengers into river
PRESCOTT, Wis. (FOX 9) - A boat explosion in Prescott, Wisconsin left some people with burn injuries Saturday afternoon.
Prescott boat explosion
What we know:
According to Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels, a boat was at a fuel dock at the Miss-Croix Yacht Harbor in Prescott when it exploded.
Michaels says that some people were ejected into the river, while others were able to make it off the boat.
Those who were injured suffered burns, but police did not say to what degree. Some of those who were injured were taken to the hospital.
There were no deaths reported in the explosion, everyone was accounted for, Michaels told FOX 9.
The boat on fire after it exploded in Prescott, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Kaily Burns)
What we don't know:
It is not clear how the boat exploded, or how many people were on board at the time of the explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX 9 spoke with Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels to gather the information in this article.